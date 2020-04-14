WEST MILTON — Donald E. Wood, age 76, of West Milton, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit.

He was born July 19, 1943 to the late Roy E. & Wanita (Rogers) Wood in Dayton, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Jerry Wood and sister-in-law Eleanor Gunston.

He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Carol Sue (Meisinger) Wood of 52 years; daughters Sue (James) Waters of Tipp City and Cathy Wood of Dayton; brother Charles (Hazel) Wood of West Carrolton; brother-in-law Don Gunston; niece and nephew Marc and Diane Wood; nephew Mark (Kris) Gunston; niece Karen (Michael) Morphew; great niece and nephews Adam & Alex Gunston and Mia & Eli Morphew; constant companion Bella and grand dogs Riley & Reagan.

Don retired as a machinist after many years of service at TE-CO.

He was a former West Milton Police Officer and an original member of the Union Township Life Squad.

Don also loved to go fishing.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, Union Township Life Squad or a .

Online memories of Donald may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.