SPRING VALLEY — Donald Everett Gregg, age 84, of Spring Valley, passed away Tuesday, May 26th, 2020 in Spring Valley. He was born March 25th, 1936 to Roberta (Showalter) and Everett Gregg. He was employed as Machinist for Sheffield as well as maintenance for the schools. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cleo. Donald is survived by daughters Debra Gregg and Kimberly (Mark) Pricer; his grandchildren Brett Gregg, Nathan, Zackery, and Jordan Pricer; and brother, David (Monica) Gregg.. The family will not have any public services, and requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, (https://hsdayton.org/donate/), 1661 Nicholas Rd, Dayton, OH 45417. You are welcome to send a condolence, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Donald at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.
Published in Piqua Daily Call from May 29 to May 30, 2020.