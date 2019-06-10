TROY — Donald James Smith, age 75 of Troy, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 at his home. He was born September 13, 1943 in Dayton to the late Henry and Mary (Kovacs) Smith.

Donald is survived by his wife of 55 years Helen (Caplinger) Smith; his fur-baby, Biscuit; brother-in-law Charles Ferguson (Mary Beth) of Celina; nephews Todd Haywood (Jeff Larck), Tim Haywood (Becky) and Donnie LeVan (Amy); great-nephews Dalton, Connor, Casey and Chance Haywood and Ryan Levan, and great-niece Emma Levan.

He was preceded in death by his brother John Smith and sister Marjorie Hammel.

Donald was a sergeant in the US Army and a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a life member of VFW Post 5436 in Troy and was also a life member of Disabled American Veterans. He retired from Hobart Brothers after 27 years of service. Donald was a dedicated and devoted veteran who loved his country, you would never catch him without his "Army Veteran" baseball cap. He proudly took his Honor Flight and was a past Grand Marshall of the 4th of July parade in Troy.

The family wishes to thank Good Sam CCU nurses for their undying love and support, the entire ICU nursing staff of UVMC including Lisa Thompson and Sara for their untouchable care and compassion, Dr. Yacoub for the quick discharge and transport home. Many thanks to Hospice of Miami County for the quick transport and care. Thanks to Kim for being with us at the end.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Rev. David Ramming officiating. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 12. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Troy with military honors by the Veteran's Memorial Honor Guard of Troy. Memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Miami County: PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com .