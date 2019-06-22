TROY — Donald K. Beaty, age 77 of Troy, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, at his residence.

He was born November 25th 1941 in Champaign County to the late Harold C. and Helen L. (Bishop) Beaty.

Donald is survived by his wife Carolyn Kay (Speakman) Beaty who he married on June 3rd, 1961; two sons, a daughter, two daughter in-laws and son in-law; Bryan and Stacy Beaty of Troy, Steve and Shellie Beaty of Troy, and Craig and Kim (Beaty) Palser of Casstown. Eight grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; one brother and sister in-law Gary Lee and Cathy Beaty of Seabring, Florida, and one sister: Linda Scholz of Troy.

He is preceded in death by two sisters, one brother and two brothers-in-law: Rosemary and Victor Green, Betty and John Neves, Wayne and Mary Beaty, and Richard Scholtz.

Donald was a 1959 graduate of Christiansburg Jackson High School. He was a 45-year member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Troy, Ohio. He retired from BF Goodrich Aerospace after 36 years of service.

He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, great grandchildren and his furry orange cat named Buster.

A funeral service will be held 1:00PM Monday, June 24, 2019 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Virgil Gallagher from the Ginghamsburg United Methodist Church officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00PM-1:00PM at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy.

Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Miami County: PO Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373 or the North Central Chapter: 2808 Reading Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45206.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.

