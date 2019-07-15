FLETCHER — Donald R. Hart, age 88, of Fletcher, OH passed away at 2:50 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Springmeade Health Center, Tipp City, OH.

Born on December 13, 1930 In Montgomery, County, OH, Don was a son of the late Glenn and Pauline (Jackson) Hart.

He married Janice Schrader on January 12, 1958 and she survives. He is also survived by four children: Jim (Melinda) Hart of Troy, Diane (John) Yingst of Fletcher, Debbie (Doug) Straight of Springfield, and Marcia Hafer of Fletcher.

He was a loving grandfather to six grandchildren: Jason (Karianne) Hart of Delaware, OH, Amy (Alex) Dow of Liberty Township, OH, Emily Hart of Grove City, OH, Dustin Hafer of Fletcher, M. Hafer of Dayton, OH, Lindsey Yingst of Fletcher, and two great grandchildren: Nolan and Riley. He is also survived by a brother, Jerry Hart, a sister, Shirley (Robert) Jenkins, both of Vandalia, OH, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded In death by three brothers, Joe, Glenn, and Jimmy.

Don was a 1948 graduate of Vandalia Butler High School, served In the U.S. Navy from Feb. 21, 1951 to Feb. 18, 1955, and a member of the Fletcher United Methodist Church.

He was a lifelong farmer, a member of the Miami County Farm Bureau, and served as a Miami County Commissioner for 10 years.

He was an active member of the Fletcher Lions Club, he served as a district governor for the Lions Club, and received the Melvin Jones Fellowship.

Don enjoyed gardening, reading, vacation cruises, and going out to lunch with his family, friends, and classmates.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m in the Fletcher United Methodist Church, 205 S. Walnut Street, Fletcher, Ohio 45326.

A memorial service will follow at 12:00 p.m. officiated by Tom Zechman. Burial will be at the convenience of the family In Fletcher Cemetery.

Memorial donations In memory of Don may be made to Pilot Dogs, Inc. 625 W. Town St., Columbus, Ohio 43215 or at www.pilotdogs.org.

Suber-Shively Funeral Home is serving the family.