Donna I. Huffman, age 88, passed away at 1:03 AM on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center, Dayton, OH. She was born February 28, 1932 to the late Harvey A, Gray and Mary A. (Ross) Gray. She married Jack C. Huffman on June 26, 1954 in Piqua, OH. He preceded her in death on December 17, 2013. Donna is survived by one daughter: Pamela I. Huffman, Piqua, OH; four grandchildren: Brandon C. Huffman, Piqua, OH; Bridgette Hale, Crescent Springs, KY; Amber Hale, Piqua, OH; Dalton Harms, Piqua, OH; seven great-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers: Roy A. Gray and Otto Gray. Donna graduated from Lena-Conover high school in 1950. She was a member of the Piqua Church of the Brethren and also a member of the Eastern-Star. She worked at Hobart Corporation in Troy, OH for over twenty-six years. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH with Pastor Larry Lutz officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery Piqua, OH. The family will receive friends 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Piqua Daily Call from May 26 to May 27, 2020.