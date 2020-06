Or Copy this URL to Share

LAURA — Donovan E. Besecker, 90, of Laura passed away on May 31, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 15, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, June 14, at the funeral home.



