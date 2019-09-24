PIQUA — Doris Jean Dawson, 75, of Piqua, passed away at 2:31 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

She was born May 26, 1944 in Piqua to late James and Mary (Shappie) Battson.

Survivors include three sons, Richard (Lori) Dawson of Piqua, Donald Dawson of Florida, and James Dawson of Florida; four grandchildren, Aimee (Mike) Keeler, Amanda Swider, Sara Dawson, Katelynn (Trenton Grunkemeyer) Dawson; six great-grandchildren, Maisie Swider, Jacob Swider, Alyssa Keeler, Carter Dawson, Liam Grunkemeyer, Noah Grunkemeyer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Sharon; three brothers, James Jr., Robert, William; two sisters, Betty, Diane; a daughter-in-law, Dina; and three grandchildren, Heather, Dustin and Theresa.

Doris was a 1962 graduate of Piqua Central High School. After graduating she worked for Atlas Underwear for 8 years and Copeland Corporation for 29 years. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aries 971. She enjoyed volunteering as a camp host, welcoming new campers at Grand Lake St. Mary's. She enjoyed watching Judge Judy and Joel Osteen.

A graveside service to honor her life will begin at 1:30 pm Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Forest Hill Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Keith A. Gebhart officiating. Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 2808 Reading Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45206.

