TROY — Doris K. "Kay" Harlow, age 71, of Troy, went home to be with the Lord at 10:26 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in her residence. She was born March 10, 1947, in Pekin, IL to the late Fred and Tressa (Matthews) Barrett. She married Barry K. Harlow July 13, 1969, in Lincoln, IL. He survives.

She is also survived by five children: Jason and Valerie Harlow, Celina, Suzanne Harlow, Troy, Jennifer and Terry Stotler, Sidney, Courtnie and Lewis Barnes, Sneads Ferry, NC, Jeremy Sweets, Sidney; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Janette and Hank Knuth, Paris, IL, Joyce and Kenny Kuhl, Emden, MO; 19 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one brother: Donald Barrett.

Doris graduated from Lincoln High School. She enjoyed baking, reading and spending time in her swimming pool. Doris was a homemaker and a Foster parent. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family.

A Celebration of Kay's Life will be held Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, with pastor Dane Driver officiating. Family will receive friends 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502 Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.melcher-sowers.com.