PIQUA — Dorothea Gene Burton, age 78, of Piqua, OH passed away at 7:20 AM on Friday April 10, 2020 at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, OH.

She was born in Cincinnati, OH on April 23, 1941 and raised by her adoptive parents, the late Arthur and Georgia (Burns) Fowlis. On April 24, 1974 she married Ronald W. Burton in Dayton, Oh at St. Peter's Missionary Baptist Church.

He preceded her in death on March 27, 2015.

Dorothea is survived by one daughter: Nicole Burton of Troy, OH; five step daughters and one step son: Denise Williams, Rhonda Norman, Kimberly Burton all of Cincinnati, OH; Veronica (Carlo) Manuel-Gilbert, Las Vegas, NV; Monica Green, KY; and Warren (Bunsy) Burton, Cincinnati, OH; one grandson: Zach Reichelderfer; honorary grandson: Carson Reichelderfer; ten step grandchildren, seven step great-grandchildren; and one brother: Clinton Doss, Chicago, IL. She is preceded in death by her birth mother: Mary Dews; one brother: Alfred Doss; and one brother-in-law: Gary Burton.

She will be dearly missed by other survivors; sisters-in-law: Carole, Dorothy, and Tomeka; brother-in-law: Kenneth Burton; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Dorothea graduated from Piqua Central High School in 1959. She was a member of Second Baptist Church (formerly Park Avenue) in Piqua. Where she began playing piano for Sunday school at the age of nine and retired as church organist with over 50 years of service. Reunited as an adult with her birth mother, Mary Cunningham Dews; she soon learned that her talent was inherited. As their relationship grew, they often played duos together when requested by different venues. Dorothea was a member of Harmony #26 O.E.S, P.H.A., Daughter of Akbar #33 in Springfield, Golden Circle #22 in Dayton, YWCA in Piqua, Miami Valley Fair Housing Committee and other various groups throughout the years.

She retired from DP&L with over 30 years as a Customer Service Representative.

Private Funeral services will be held Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH with Elder Brian Hamilton officiating. The family will receive the public from 6-7PM on Thursday April 23, 2020 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to YWCA of Piqua – Memorial Fund, 418 Wayne St. Piqua, OH 45356.

