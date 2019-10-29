TROY — Dorothy A. Barnette, age 96, formerly of Troy, OH; more recently of Dorothy Love Retirement Community, Sidney, OH passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019.

She was born on November 6, 1922 in Southside, WV to the late Reuben and Sarah (Litchfield) Hayes.

She was married to the late Andrew J. Barnette and he preceded her in death in 1992.

She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: James and Lib Barnette of Birmingham, AL; Robert and Mary Jane Barnette of Troy, OH; daughter and son-in-law: Ann and Frank Beach of Troy, OH; sisters: Minnie Burris of Mansfield, OH and Ruth (June) Castle of WV; brother: Charles Hayes of Sullivan, IN; grandchildren: Andrew (Katie) Beach of Dublin, OH; Eric Beach of Portland, OR and Allison Beach of Fairfield, OH and greatgrandchildren: Owen Beach and Maggie Beach.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters and special friend John Yardlay.

She formerly owned the Barnette Meat Market and Fossway Ice Cream Store along with her husband. She was a former Miami County Office Clerk and a receptionist with the Troy Hayner Cultural Center.

A member of the First Baptist Church in Troy, she was formerly involved with the Troy Christian Women Club and the Afternoon Garden Club.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, Troy, OH with the Rev. Dale Christian officiating. Interment will follow in Miami Memorial Park, Covington, OH. The family will receive friends at the church from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Thursday, prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.