PIQUA — Dorothy Faith Shoemaker, 94, of Piqua, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 8:05 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Brethren Home in Greenville.

She was born August 4, 1924 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania to the late Arthur and Mary (Weiser) Essick. She married Rev. W. Warren Shoemaker June 9, 1946 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

They were a devoted and loving couple who faithfully served their Lord and Savior together for nearly sixty-four years. He preceded her in death April 18, 2010.

They pastored Church of the Brethren churches in Bremen, Indiana; Osceola, Deepwater and Springfield, Missouri; West Manchester, Ohio; Oaks, Pennsylvania and Piqua, Ohio. Following Warren's retirement in 1990 they continued to live in Piqua, Ohio, moving to the Brethren Retirement Center (BRC) in 2008.

Survivors include a daughter, Kitty Hope (Raymond) Knotts of Edwards, Illinois; two sons, Wayne (Linda) Shoemaker of Garland, Texas, Timothy (Elinor) Shoemaker of Ansonia; seven grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and a sister, Ruth Buckwalter of Massillon. She was preceded in death by her brother, Forrest.

Dottie Faith was a 1946 graduate of Juniata College of Huntingdon, Pennsylvania. She was always eager to help those in need no matter what the situation. She enjoyed teaching Children's Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, volunteered at the BRC, and was active in Young Life and Church Women United. She loved to read and clip interesting articles and promote Christian books (she was a great fan of C.S. Lewis), sort and repair used clothing from the Bonanza Church Women United thrift shop in Piqua, sing (in the choir or congregation), and enjoyed her children and grandchildren. She had a Godly impact on the lives of many and will be remembered for her strong faith, love of family and community spirit.

A service to honor her life will begin at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Timothy Shoemaker officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Brethren Retirement Community Resident Aid Fund, 750 Chestnut, Greenville, OH 45331 or to the Piqua Church of the Brethren, 525 Boal Ave., Piqua, OH 45356.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.