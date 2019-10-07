COVINGTON — Dorothy K. "Dottie" Boggs, 92, of Covington, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019, at .

She was born September 2, 1927, in Harrodsburg, Ky., to the late James Leslie and Espy Rena (Hocker) Jones.

She married Fred "Bo" Boggs; he preceded her in death on October 11, 2005.

She will be missed and remembered by two daughters, Ruby Ann Sowry of West Milton and Mary Lisa (Ryan) Todd of Piqua; three grandchildren, James (Brittany) Godwin, Kimberly (Shay) Thompson, and Zack Godwin; five great-grandchildren, Raegan, Coltin, Piper, Mason, and Riley; and a sister, Rena McKinney of Indianapolis.

She was preceded in death by three grandsons, Freddie, Stephen, and James "Juddie" Sowry; a daughter, Sandra Jean Hawkins; and five siblings.

Dottie worked at area hospitals for many years as an LPN. She had attended Greenville Pentecostal Church and was a former member of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed cooking and flower gardening.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 10, at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington. Burial will follow in Miami Memorial Park. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to .

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.moorefh.com.