ENGLEWOOD — Dorothy Lee Bercaw, 91, peacefully left the presence of her family and entered the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday April 15, 2019 at Grace Brethren Village in Englewood. She was born on May 3, 1927, the daughter of John and Nancy (Campbell) Keller.

She was a devoted wife sharing 58 years in marriage with her husband Robert "Bob" J. Bercaw. She was a loving mother of four children, tender grandmother of five grandchildren, and caring friend to many.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Bob, and daughters Sandra Lee Bercaw and Sharon Ann Bercaw-Dooen, and sister Ginger Bercaw

Remaining include two sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin R. and Cathey Bercaw of Aurora, Illinois and John A. and April Bercaw of Union, Ohio, Grandchildren Sean Michael Dooen of Portland, Oregon, Aaron Robert Bercaw of Aurora, Illinois, Nathan John Bercaw of Aurora, Illinois, Andrew Ryan and Katie Bercaw of Middletown, Ohio, and Alissa Nichole Bercaw of Union, Ohio.

Dorothy walked faithfully with the Lord throughout her life after coming to know him personally when a child. She worked as a church secretary for several years at First Baptist Church in Troy, Ohio where she and Bob were members and served for over 40 years.

The family is grateful for the love and encouragement provided to Dorothy by family, neighbors, friends, her church family at First Baptist Church in Troy, Ohio, and in later years her church family at First Light Church in Vandalia, Ohio. The family is also especially appreciative of the kindness and care provided by all at Grace Brethren Village in Englewood, Ohio over the past five years, and by Ohio's in her final weeks.

A funeral service will be held 1:00PM Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Associate Pastor Doug Magin officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00AM-1:00PM at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to either of these worthy organizations: Grace Brethren Village – 1010 Taywood Road, Englewood, OH 45322 or Ohio's – 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.

