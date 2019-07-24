TROY — Dorothy Mae Cramer, age 98, formerly of Troy, passed away Thursday, July 24, 2019 at Dorothy Love Retirement Community, Sidney.

She was born August 21, 1920 in Piqua to the late Clarence and Helen Iva Marie Jenkins Cramer.

Dorothy is survived by two nieces, Claudia Stephens and Kristy (Gordon) Holm both of Troy.

She was preceded in death by her sister Bernice Kirby, brother-in-law Robert Kirby, and nephew-in-law Jake Stephens.

Dorothy was a graduate of Troy High School and a member of First Baptist Church. She retired as Administrator of Personnel at Monsanto Corporation in Dayton. Dorothy enjoyed her travels all over the world.

Funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM Friday, July 26, 2019 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home in Troy with Pastor Doug Magin officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery, Troy.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373 or to First Baptist Church, 53 South Norwich Rd., Troy, OH 45373.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH.

