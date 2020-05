Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Douglas's life story with friends and family

Share Douglas's life story with friends and family

PLEASANT HILL — Douglas D. Warner, age 80, of Pleasant Hill, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Spring Hill Singing Woods. A graveside service will be held 1:30 PM Wednesday, May 13, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Jackson-Sarver Funeral Home, Pleasant Hill, is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store