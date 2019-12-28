PIQUA — Douglas L. Stahl, 62, of Piqua passed away unexpectedly at 5:35 pm Thursday, December 26, 2019.

He was born November 28, 1957 in Piqua to the late Earnest L. Stahl and Doris J. (Hines) Stahl and she survives.

He married Kelly R. Orndorff March 16, 1985 in Sidney and she survives.

Other survivors include one son, Bryan (Alishia Saunders) Stahl of Piqua; one daughter, Ashley (Brad) Youtz of Troy; one stepson, Chris Watkins of Troy; one stepdaughter, Natasha (Kenji) Watkins-Scott of Clarksville, Tennessee; eight grandchildren, Mallory, Charlotte, Jarrod, Myles, Ella, Mya, Brant, Haley; two sisters, Nancy Havenar, Diana (Chuck) Helmer both of Piqua; a sister-in-law Rhonda (Tony) Wheeler-Stahl-Semon of Edgewater, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Richard and one sister Susan.

Doug was a 1976 graduate of Piqua High School and the Upper Valley JVS.

He worked as an electrical lineman and electric distribution manager for the City of Piqua for 30 years from which he retired, and then began working as a lineman and groundsman for Darke Rural Electric for the past 12 years.

He was a regular at the Piqua Fish & Game, was an avid Harley-Davidson rider, dog lover and a die hard Cleveland Browns fan.

He was an extremely hard worker who always put his family first. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and provider. What he enjoyed most was spending time with his children and grandchildren.

A service to honor his life will begin at 10 am Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:30-7:30 pm Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Southwest Region Office, 2808 Reading Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45206.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.