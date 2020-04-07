Douglas Marshall, 73, beloved father, was called to his eternal resting place on April 5, 2020.

He entered this world on March 10, 1947 in Warren, PA, born to Donald and Cleta Marshall.

He is survived by his children: Donald (Vickie) Marshall, Deanna Mason, Steven Marshall, all of Troy, OH and Michael Marshall of Warren, PA; one sister: Sandra Morse of Kittaning, PA; three grandchildren: Ryan Mason and Zachery Marshall of Troy and April Gregory of PA; two great grandchildren; close friend and ex-wife: Kathleen Davis of Troy and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son: Robert and infant son.

Douglas served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966-1967.

A memorial service will be held in Pennsylvania at a future date. He was a gentle soul with a loving heart and will be greatly missed by all.

