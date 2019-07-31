TIPP CITY — Douglas R. Kramer, age 84 of Tipp City, OH passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Van Crest of New Carlisle. Born September 16, 1934 in Miami County, OH to Bernard and Gladys {Heaton} Kramer.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one son, Douglas G. Kramer in 1989. Douglas is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Dolores "Do" {Prieto} Kramer, son, Tony Kramer, Tipp City, daughters, Dawn Kramer, Tipp City, and Karen Myron, Los Angeles, CA and granddaughter, Andrea Kramer, Tipp City, OH. He also leaves behind his 4-legged friends, Bullet, Clara and Peanut.

Doug was a 1952 graduate of Wilbur Wright High School and attended the University of Dayton. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, spending 2 years in Germany and played on the Army football team. He retired from Danis Industries in 1995, was a member of Local 162 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union, worked for F & S Kawasaki/Suzuki, Dayton, OH and had been a pro motorcycle official

for 23 years.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing in "The Ohio Ocean" aka, Lake Erie, riding motorcycles and especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, August 2, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Troy, OH; Father Michael Samala, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Casstown Cemetery.

Donations may be made in loving memory of Douglas to Hospice of Miami County.

