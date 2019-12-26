PIQUA — Douglas Wood, age 69, of Piqua passed away Saturday December 21, 2019.

He was born in Piqua on March 8, 1950 to the late August and Mabel (Buckingham) Wood.

He married Pamela (Mathias) Wood on June 7, 1974 in Piqua, OH. She survives.

Douglas is survived by four children: Chad Wood, Dayton, OH, Missy Cummins, Englewood, OH, DJ and Amy Wood, Piqua, OH, Jennifer and Dorian Tipton, Piqua, OH; eight grandchildren: Betsy, Taylor, Anthony, Jennouleigha, Jessy, Tashaya, Kamora, and Blake; and three great-grandchildren: Royce, Laklyn, and Jordyn.

Douglas graduated from Piqua Central High School in 1968 and he proudly served our country in the United States Army.

He retired from General Motors after working there for over 40 years. Douglas was a member of Common Ground Church, Bradford, OH.

He enjoyed cars, motorcycles, music, and playing the drums for his church.

A celebration of Douglas' life will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday December 30, 2019 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH with Rev. John Shelton officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua, OH with full military honors presented by The Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. The family will receive friends 11:00 AM - 1:00PM at the funeral home on Monday December 30, 2019.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.