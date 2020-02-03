PIQUA — Douglass "Doug" P. Groves, age 75, of Piqua, OH passed away January 28, 2020 at Upper Valley Medical Center, Inpatient Unit, Troy, OH.

Doug was born in Detroit, MI on January 2, 1945 to the late Delmar and Ruth (Baker) Groves.

He married Sharon (Behm) Groves on August 17, 1965 and she survives.

Doug is also survived by one son: Douglass Groves, Piqua, OH; one daughter: Ruthann (Steve) Tuerck, Springfield, OH; three brothers: Donald (Juanita) Groves, Troy, OH, Kenneth (Sheila) Groves, MD, and Dennis Groves, Piqua, OH; one sister: Suzanne, Mexico; and two grandchildren: Emma Tuerck and Derrick Ballard. Doug is preceded in death by one son: Derrick Groves.

Doug was a member of St. Boniface Church, Piqua American Legion Post #184, and he was a past Commander of the Piqua American Legion Post #184.

He proudly served his country in The United States Army from 1963-1966.

Doug was a Police Officer for nine years, he owned The Cuff & Key Lounge for 10 years, and he owned and operated D.P. Groves Trucking.

A time to honor Doug's Life is scheduled 2-5 PM on Saturday February 8, 2020 at Piqua American Legion Post #184, 301 W. Water St. Piqua, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.