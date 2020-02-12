OLD TOWN — Doyle Norman Myers, age 59, of Old Town, OH, passed away Friday February 7, 2020. He was born May 26, 1960, in Troy, OH, to John and Illa (Brown) Myers.

Doyle is preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents, Hugh and Jessie (Cheney) Brown; and paternal grandparents, Howard and Mary Catherine (Taylor) Myers. He is survived by his son, Daniel Myers; daughters, Miranda Myers and Rachael Gross; sisters, Andrea Myers (Chris), and Annette Myers; brothers, Bruce (Bobbi) and John Myers; grandchildren, Glorianna Teagarden and Colton Myers; nieces, Catherine, Cara, and Ava Myers, and nephews Conner and Christopher Myers.

Doyle was a welder for Elano for over 10 years. He was a gun enthusiast, a Chevy man, and a fan of Dale Earnhardt and the Cleveland Browns.

A memorial service to honor Doyle's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at mccolaughfuneralhome.com