URBANA — Duane Alden Weiler, 74, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL.

He married Carol Jean Eisenhauer in 1968 in Bloomsburg, PA.

Duane was born on September 18, 1945 in Fremont, OH to Gerald and Rema Weiler.

Duane is survived by his children Jerry Weiler of Sammamish, WA and Jim (Emily) Weiler of Farmer City, IL; grandchildren Abby and Paige; siblings Susan Weiler, Bruce Weiler, Glenn Weiler, and Karen Mealy.

He was preceded in death by his wife and his parents.

Duane loved getting coffee and spending time with his family.

Memorial services will be held privately at a later date.

Cremation arrangements have been made through Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Champaign, Illinois 710 N Neil St. Champaign, Illinois 61820.

