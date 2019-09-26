TROY — DWANE C. NORTHUP, age 83, of Troy, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. He was born in Gallipolis Ferry, WV on September 28, 1935 to the late Darius and Thelma (McGraw) Northup.

Dwane is survived by his wife of 64 years, whom he married August 13, 1955: Lois L. (Plantz) Northup; son: Kevin (Melinda) Northup of Troy; sister: Patricia (Franz) Darst of Troy; grandchildren: Levi (Ashley) Northup of Troy; Kristina (Alex) Daum of Eaton; and Chelsey (Jerrod) West of Troy; great grandchildren: Garrett, Brynlee and Briggs Northup; Dawson, Breeanna, and Colton Daum; and Rebecca West.

Dwane was a US Army veteran. He was a member of the Miami County Antique Tractor Association and the Franklin Lodge #14 F&AM. He was retired from A.O. Smith in Tipp City after 36 years. Dwane loved Country Western music, TV, and fishing. He and Lois were vendors at flea markets for many years.

Funeral service and Masonic service will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Baird Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Casstown Cemetery in Casstown, OH. Visitation will be from 2-4 PM on Saturday at Baird Funeral Home in Troy, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 3229 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.