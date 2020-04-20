BRADFORD — Dwight E. Fout, age 74 of Bradford, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his home.

Dwight was born in Piqua on February 4, 1946 to the (late) Dwight Eugene Fout Sr. & Ellen (Koeller) Fout Hines; was a graduate of Gettysburg High School, Class of 1964; retired with over 50 years of service at Hobart Brothers; a member of the Covington Eagles Aerie #3998; and enjoyed staying home and watching TV.

Preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 50 years, Evelyn Marie (Denlinger) Fout in 2018; and brother, Jerry Fout.

Dwight is survived by his four children, Dwight Eugene Jr. and wife, Kristie Fout of Southern Ohio, Carrie Fout of Southern Ohio, Cheryl and husband, Jim Smith of Bradford, Kevin and wife, Brandie Fout of Bradford; four grandchildren, Garrett Smith, Kevin C. Fout, Hannah Fout, Harold Fout; sister, Judy Stover of Bradford; and other relatives and friends.

To honor Dwight's request there will be no services. Interment at Harris Creek Cemetery, Bradford.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.