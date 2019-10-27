TROY — Earl D. Gheen, age 90, of Troy, joined his wife of 64 years, Jewel, on her 90th birthday October 25th, 2019.

Earl was born on June 18th, 1929 to the late Frank and Esther (Oswalt) Gheen.

He was a graduate of Elizabeth School where he excelled in basketball and baseball. Earl enlisted in the Army in 1953 and served in the Korean Conflict, until his honorable discharge. Earl and Jewel were successful business owners of the E & J Nite Club for many years until their retirement. He enjoyed watching baseball on TV with his son-in-law Eric, rooting for his favorite team, The St. Louis Cardinals.

Earl is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jan (Eric) Whitmer; Grandsons: Mike (Nicole) Weaver and Brandon (Robbie) Whitmer; Great-grandsons: Austin and Mason Weaver; Stepchildren: Alice (Harold) Drees and Bobby (Deb) North; Step-grandchildren: Robert, Angie, Stacy, Paul Jr., Michelle, Bobbie Jo, Jody Mae, Jason, Julie, Tony, and their children; Sister: Carol; extended family: Lisa (Willy) Fryman; and his "adopted daughter" Sue Morgan.

Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Jewel, on September 11th, 2015; Brothers: Eugene, Melvin, Harold; Sister: Grace; Step grand-daughter; Tracy; and step great-granddaughter, Alicia.

Earl will be remembered for his mischievous actions and his loving and humorous personality.

Services will be held at 11:30 AM on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy with interment to follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy with full military honors presented by Veterans Memorial Honor Guard of Troy. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:30 AM on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 31 West Whipp Road, Dayton, OH 45459.

Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.