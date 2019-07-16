ENGLEWOOD — Edward "Ed" Baird, age 66 of Englewood, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019.

Ed was a punch press operator for A.O. Smith in Tipp City for over 20 years.

Ed was very hardworking in every aspect of life and was quick with mental math and delivering a witty joke or comment.

He was a huge Michigan and Browns fan, and he absolutely loved fishing, mushroom hunting and the lake life. Ed and his family camped at Stillwater Beach for 18 years, he had been a member at Lyre Lake in Parklane, Ohio since 2005 and had stayed at Leidy Lake in Michigan many times.

Ed was a generous and caring person and was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and will be missed by all.

Ed is survived by his wife of 12 years: Christy (Mitchell) Baird, children: Jeffrey (Stephanie) Baird, Angela (Dan) Perrine, grandchildren: Corey Baird, Brooklyn Robinson, brothers: Jeffrey (Laura) Baird, Jerry Baird, father-in-law: Job (Margaret) Mitchell, sisters-in-law: Marcia (Patrick) Shanesy, Tena Mitchell, former wife: Kay Miles, his dog Sissy, special friend John "Boone" Blythe, also many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents: William Darrell and Mary Elizabeth (Pennington) Baird, sister: Janice Faye Baird, brother-in-law: Mike Mitchell.

Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Wes Lynch officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00 p.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Dayton Children's Hospital Foundation in Ed's name or donations can be made online; envelopes will be provided.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.kindredfuneralhome.com.