Edward Charles Kauffman, 50, went to Heaven to join the angels on April 3, 2020.

He passed away at Miami Valley Hospital from complications of COVID-19.

Ed was born on September 7, 1969 to Rosemary (Davis) Saunders and Hal (Bev) Kauffman.

He attended Riverside School from the time he was 3 years old until 21, when he then started working at RT Industries. He also worked at Troy Daily News and Klopfer's grocery store in Pleasant Hill.

While he was in school he competed in and was a member of the 4-H photography club for 10 years and a member of the Riverside Bell Choir for over 25 years.

He was a member of the board of directors for CRSI, a member and volunteer for The Arc of Ohio/Miami County, participating in the Strikes and Spares bowling league for over 20 years.

He loved bowling, playing Uno and listening to Christian Country Gospel music or watching DVDs of it most of the time. His favorite group was the Gaither Vocal Band and "He Touched Me", "Because He Lives" and "Amazing Grace" were his favorite songs.

Most of all, he loved being with his family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparants Gerald "Jar" and Mary Davis, and Pat and Ellen Lee Kauffman.

In addition to his parents, he will be missed and remembered by his loving family: brother Jarrod (Angie) Kauffman, twin nieces Emily and Catie Kauffman of Houston, OH, his longtime girlfriend GeNell Jay of Dorothy Love, Sidney; aunts and uncles Mike (Wanda) Kauffman of Denison, TX, Ann Kauffman of Sidney, Sheryl (Robert) Clingen, of Greenville, John (Susan) Davis, of Pleasant Hill, Brenda (Bruce) Easton, of Salmon, ID, Judy (Paul) Benson, of Pleasant Hill, Debra Davis (Larry Deshazor) of Colorado Springs, CO, Anita Smith, of Dayton, William "Bill" Davis, of Birmingham, AL, and Margaret (Tim) Brown, of near Pleasant Hill, and 20 "favorite" cousins, and 33 second cousins

Funeral service will be private for the family with interment in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to The Arc of Ohio/Miami County, 405 Public Square, Ste. 362, Troy, OH 45373.

