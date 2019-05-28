TROY — Edward E. "Gene" Grigsby, age 90, formerly of Troy, Ohio passed away on May 26, 2019 at Piqua Manor. Gene was born on April 6, 1929 in Troy, Ohio to the late James and Clara (Reed) Grigsby. Gene was preceded in death by his wife: Delores Fern (Ross) Grigsby on October 29, 2002.

Gene is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Melissa and Donald Gladman of Piqua; grandson: Jason (Rachel) Jones of London; granddaughter: Heather (Kevin) Preston of Dayton; great grandchildren: Karissa and Landon Jones and Crystal and Shelby Larck; great great grandson: Nathaniel Reed; many nephews, nieces and great nephews and nieces; three sisters-in-law and special friend – like a daughter: Faye Mattievi. In addition to his parents and wife, Gene was preceded in death by two sisters, three brothers and one infant brother.

Gene served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He retired from Hobart Corporation in Troy. He was a lifetime member of Troy Fish & Game. He liked camping, fishing and boating and enjoyed car races, Reds baseball and Ohio State football.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy, Ohio. Interment will follow in Miami Memorial Park, Covington, Ohio with military honors. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.