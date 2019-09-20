TROY — Edward M. Huette II, 77, of Troy, Ohio, passed on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at his home in Oro Valley, Arizona. He is survived by his wife Jo Ann (Hartstein), son Scott, grandsons Soren and Sevrin, and brother Rodger. He was preceded in death by his sister Barbara and brother Russell.

He was grateful for the opportunity to have served in the USAF where he began a career of building systems, organizations and people with integrity. This helped prepare him to serve as Controller at Philips Industries, Director of Manufacturing at French Oil Mill Machinery Co., Executive Vice President at Leland Electro Systems and Manager of Operations at C&E Sales. He finished his career managing the family business as President of H&H Companies.

He believed charity begins at home and was compelled to be there for the members of his extended families. He enjoyed physical labor and later in life became a land developer who designed structures. He was a CPA and an accomplished cook.

Viewing will be held at Baird Funeral Home on September 28, 2019 from 11:00AM – 1:00PM with the service following. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery with military honor guard services. A reception will be held at the Troy Country Club at 3:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Church of Christ, Thelma Hartstein Garden Fund, 120 South Market Street, Troy, OH 45373 or the Hartstein Favorite International Vocational Fund, c/o The Troy Foundation, 216 W. Franklin St., Troy, Ohio 45373.

