TROY — Edward Paul Curtis, age 71 of Troy, OH left this world Monday, April 29, 2019 to be with his daughter Jennifer {Curtis} Phelps.

Born March 17, 1948 on St. Patrick's Day in Troy, OH to Paul Edward Curtis and Catherine {Schmerge} Curtis.

Along with his daughter and his parents Ed is preceded in death by a brother, Robert Curtis.

Ed leaves behind his loving wife of 51 wonderful years, Jewel Avonel {Ramey} Curtis whom he married in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Piqua, OH on January 20, 1968. Also left behind are, brother, Joseph (Barb) Curtis, sisters, Constance (Randy) Copsey, and Lisa (William) Kiefer as well as son in-law, Jasen Phelps and grandchildren, Madeline and Masen Phelps.

Ed was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired as the maintenance supervisor for Tipp City Schools. Ed was a member of the Miami Shores Golf Club, enjoyed boating and fishing and working with his hands. He was a member of the Troy Eagles, the Troy Fish and Game Club and the American Legion Post #586 in Tipp City. Ed was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns. He and wife Jewel are members of the Saint Patrick Church in Troy.

Ed had a zest for life and a passion for his family especially his two beautiful grandchildren. He went to Heaven on the day of his baby sister, Lisa's birthday.

In memory of Ed and in support of the amazing 4th floor nurses and doctors of the Med Unit # 1 and the Dayton VA Medical Center the family asks that donations be made to the VA Fisher House, 4100 W. Third St. Building 425 Dayton, OH 45428.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM on Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church 409 E. Main St., Troy, OH 45373; Father Eric Bowman, Celebrant. Burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City. Visitation 5:00 to 8:00 PM Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com