TROY — Edwin L. Hood, age 81 of Troy, Ohio, passed away Thursday April 18, 2019 at SpringMeade Health Facility after a short illness.

Her was born December 25, 1937 in Piqua, Ohio to the late Hubert and Luella (Foster) Hood. He is preceded in death by one half-sister, Wanda (Harmon) Schilling and half-brother William Harmon. Ed is survived by his wife, Linda whom he married August 9, 1985; and sons, William Hood of Piqua, and Michael (Debbie) Hood of West Chester, and stepdaughter, Dr. Lisa (John) Lane, of Kendallville, Ind., grandchildren, Mason Hood, Nichole Hood, Alex Hood, Katie Lane and Zach Lane. He also leaves behind his special canine companion, Mattie, but joins his other Scottish Terrier companions, Murphy and Duffy, who are jumping with joy at the Rainbow Bridge to see their master once again.

He was a 1955 graduate of Piqua High School. Ed also did an apprenticeship program with Aero Products. Ed worked for General Motors, Inland Division, for 30-plus years as a tool Maker/engineer, having retired in May of 1988. He worked part-time as a toolmaker for Winco Industries for 13 years, having retired from there in 2000. Ed was an avid hockey enthusiast, having been a Detroit Red Wings fan. He enjoyed fishing and football, supporting the Cleveland Browns for many years.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday April 27, 2019 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371. Chaplain Ed Ellis officiating. Visitation will 4 p.m. until time of service at 6 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373 in Edwin's memory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com