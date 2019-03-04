PIQUA — Edwin "Ed" Watkins, age 77, of Piqua OH, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at 3:15 p.m. in his residence. He was born on Feb. 12, 1942, in Pulaski, TN, to the late Iziah and Izora (Ward) Watkins. He married Lola F. Lee on Sept. 4, 1963, in Lewisburg, TN. She preceded him in death on July 25, 2015.

He is survived by four sons: Keith Watkins, Piqua, OH; Roger Dale Long, Cookville, TN; Ricky Lee Long, Cookville, TN; Ronnie Wyatt Long, Covington, OH; one brother: Stokley Watkins, College Grove, TN; one sister: Louise (Maggie) IA; two grandchildren: Kyler and Ayden Watkins, Sidney, OH; eight other grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two brothers: Cecil and Larry Wayne Watkins; and two sisters: Gladys Watkins and Annie Lou Clark.

Ed graduated from Eagleville high school in TN in 1960. He worked as a Licensed Taxidermist and also worked at Brown Bridge Division in Troy in Waste Management for 20 years, where he retired.

He proudly served his country in the US Army from Sept. 28, 1961 to Sept. 27, 1964.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua with Pastor Jim Valekis of Community Connexions officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington, OH, with full military honors presented by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Family will receive friends Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 8069 Washington Village Drive, Dayton, OH 45458.

