ST. PARIS — Elaine Annette Perkins, 64, of St. Paris. OH, passed away in her home on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.

She was born in Dayton, Ohio on October 1, 1955 to Tony and Roberta Panjic.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Larry P. Perkins; her mother, who lives in Kansas; and a brother, David who lives in Minnesota. She was preceded in death by a brother, Tony and her father Tony.

Elaine graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1973. She worked as a bank teller at Security National in Springfield and at a bank in Kansas.

She then returned to Ohio where she attended the Ohio Institute of Technology in Columbus, Ohio earning a Degree as an Electrical Technician. She was employed by SRL Corporation in Beavercreek, Ohio where she assembled testing equipment for industry and DoD. She then moved to Monsanto and worked at the Mound Laboratories until 1985, when she married Larry Perkins and became a homemaker. Elaine's life can be summed up in her philosophy of creating beauty, reducing or eliminating suffering and walking lightly on God's creation. Her talents were numerous including multimedia art, knitting, woodworking, spinning, weaving, sewing, gardening, jewelry making, and reading to name a few. She won several awards with her pastel art works and sold several individual pieces.

She was active in several animal concerns including SICSA, Clark County Humane Society, Animal Welfare League, and Bruckner Nature Center where she assisted with their animal rehabilitation efforts. She also supported charities that reduced suffering and offered the less fortunate help and encouragement. She raised sheep, rescued cats, dogs, squirrels, ducks and birds. Elaine not only helped shear the sheep she owned and then processed the wool onto yarn and created many beautiful and useful articles of clothing for herself and others. She recycled when recycling was not in vogue. She reused and repaired clothing and made many useful and beautiful objects out of wood. She was an avid reader and supporter of alternative health practices and Integrative Medicinal approaches to health and healing. She never talked about what she did she just did it. She will be missed by all who knew her and is now at home with the Lord. She requested that instead of flowers that donation be made to a local animal shelter or food bank.

A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, October 21st, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Monday.

