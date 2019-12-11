SIDNEY — Elaine Louise Schilling, age 79, of Sidney, OH, died at Ohio Living Dorothy Love on Monday December 9, 2019.

She was born in Piqua, OH on May 24, 1940 to the late Edward and Frances (Jessup) Hauschild.

Elaine is survived by one daughter and son-in-law: Sandra and James Svelund, Sidney, OH; one son and daughter-in-law: William and Stephanie Schilling, Sidney, OH; one brother and sister-in-law: Ted and Jolene Hauschild, Piqua, OH; six grandchildren: Steven, Caitlin, Todd, Matt, Cierra, and Brianna, and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one sister and three brothers.

Elaine graduated from Piqua Catholic High School in 1959.

She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Piqua, OH.

Elaine retired from 5/3 Bank in Piqua in 1996. she was a customer service representative for 12 years.

A celebration of Elaine's life will be held at 7:00 PM on Friday December 13, 2019 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt Celebrant. The family will receive friends Friday 5:00–7:00 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church Reserve Education Fund, 310 South Downing Street, Piqua, OH 45356.

