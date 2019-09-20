PIQUA — Elinor M. Gattshall, 108, of Piqua, passed away at 8:52 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Brookdale of Piqua. She was born September 4, 1911 in Piqua to the late P. Albert and Helen (Besanceney) May. She married Clinton F. Gattshall September 9, 1937 in Piqua, he preceded her in death October 26, 1997.

Survivors include a daughter, Janet M. McGraw of Piqua; two grandchildren, Bart (Lisa) McGraw, Jonathan (Jodi) McGraw; six great grandchildren, Emily (Jonathan) Cheek, Sarah (Jordan) Krebs, Lauren McGraw, Isabella McGraw, Reed McGraw, Olivia McGraw; three great great grandchildren, Carter, Addison, Norah; and a niece, Nancy (Tom) Metz. She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert May.

Mrs. Gattshall was a 1929 graduate of Piqua Central High School and earned her Degree in Education from the College of Wooster in 1933. She enjoyed a 26 year career with the Piqua City School District teaching students at the Bennett and Wilder Junior High Schools. She was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where she served on its Board of Elders, Deacons, taught Sunday School and served as President of the Women's organization. She served on the YWCA of Piqua Board of Directors, Past President of the Columbian Club, Secretary of the Miami County Retired Teachers Association, and a charter member of the Piqua Chapter of American Association of University Women. Additionally, she volunteered with the American Red Cross, Meals on Wheels, Piqua Memorial Medical Center Auxiliary, Piqua Area United Fund, and the Girl Scouts program. She enjoyed traveling and playing Bridge. She will be remembered for her positive impact on thousands of students, her faith, love of family, friends, and community.

A service to honor her life will begin at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Pastor Todd Allen and Chaplain Edward Ellis officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Ash St., Piqua, OH 45356, YWCA of Piqua, 418 N. Wayne St., Piqua, OH or Piqua Education Foundation, 215 Looney Rd., Piqua, OH 45356. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.