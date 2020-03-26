Elizabeth Sawchek, age 94, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020 at SpringMeade Health Center, Tipp City, OH.

She was born November 22, 1925 in Triadelphia, West Virginia to the late John Monzula and Helen (Lukacena) Monzula. Elizabeth married Michael Sawchek and he preceded her in death on March 3, 1991.

Elizabeth is survived by her three sons and daughters-in law: James and Christina Sawchek of Troy; Jerald Sawchek of Tavernier, Florida and Tina Sawchek of Cascade, Colorado; John and Mary Catherine Sawchek of Troy; daughter and son-in-law: Jan and Bob Twiss of Troy; her only granddaughter: Tia Christie; grandsons: Edward Sawchek, Samual Sawchek, Chris Sawchek, Joseph Sawchek and Jeff Sawchek; great grandchildren: Jennifer, Megan, Daniel and Malakai; sister; Helen Thompson of Cadiz, OH and brother and sister-in law: George and Marilyn Monzula of Cadiz, OH.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two grandsons: Mikey Sawchek and Billy Christie and four siblings: Mary Sawko, Paul Monzula, Pauline Culverhouse and John Monzula.

She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Tipp City. She enjoyed volunteering at SpringMeade in their early years and later participated in many activities while a resident there.

The family wishes to express sincere gratitude and appreciation to the staff, nurses and aides at SpringMeade for the exceptional care she received in her 7 1/2 years as a resident. Blessings to the Hospice caregivers and many other special friends who so willingly gave their friendship and support.

Elizabeth was a devoted mother and gave so much to her family, who will cherish the beautiful memories of her forever.

Private family services will be held at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy, OH with interment to follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to SpringMeade Activities Fund, 4375 South County Road 25A, Tipp City 45371 or Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

