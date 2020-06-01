PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Ella Mabel (Hill) Brown, 95, of Port Charlotte, FL, passed away May 28, 2020 at Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte. Survivors include her twin sons David Hill Brown of Beavercreek, OH. and Darrell Scott Brown of Tipp City, OH. Ella Brown also leaves two grandchildren: Chris D. Brown of Los Angeles, CA and Samantha E. Brown-Xu of Chicago, IL.; and a great-granddaughter, Mabel R. Xu. She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor C. Brown, in 1996. Ella was born on Nov 10, 1924 in Bourneville, OH. She and a sister Anna L. were the children of David B. Hill and Alice M. Hill. Ella received a B.S. degree in English and music from Ohio State University in 1946. She was a staunch fan of OSU football her entire life. On Aug 16, 1952, Ella married Victor and settled in Dayton, OH. In 1988 they moved to Port Charlotte, FL. where they lived the rest of their lives. Services will be held 11:00AM Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home in Troy, OH with Pastor Steve Feverston officiating. Visitation will be from 10AM-11AM prior to the service. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Troy. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Piqua Daily Call from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.