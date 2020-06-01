Ella Mabel (Hill) Brown
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Ella Mabel (Hill) Brown, 95, of Port Charlotte, FL, passed away May 28, 2020 at Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte. Survivors include her twin sons David Hill Brown of Beavercreek, OH. and Darrell Scott Brown of Tipp City, OH. Ella Brown also leaves two grandchildren: Chris D. Brown of Los Angeles, CA and Samantha E. Brown-Xu of Chicago, IL.; and a great-granddaughter, Mabel R. Xu. She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor C. Brown, in 1996. Ella was born on Nov 10, 1924 in Bourneville, OH. She and a sister Anna L. were the children of David B. Hill and Alice M. Hill. Ella received a B.S. degree in English and music from Ohio State University in 1946. She was a staunch fan of OSU football her entire life. On Aug 16, 1952, Ella married Victor and settled in Dayton, OH. In 1988 they moved to Port Charlotte, FL. where they lived the rest of their lives. Services will be held 11:00AM Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home in Troy, OH with Pastor Steve Feverston officiating. Visitation will be from 10AM-11AM prior to the service. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Troy. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Piqua Daily Call from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FISHER-CHENEY FUNERAL HOME - TROY
1124 W MAIN ST
Troy, OH 45373
(937) 335-6161
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved