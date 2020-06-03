TROY — Dr. Elmer "Charlie" Horman, age 89, of Troy, passed away on May 30, 2020 at Brookdale Clare Bridge in Troy. He was born on March 5, 1931 in Massic County, IL to the late Benjamin W. and Sophia (Foss) Horman. Charlie is survived by his wife: Anna (Stanforth) Horman of Troy; children: Andrea K. (Mark) Hauserman, Celeste E. (Vincent) Roberts, and Moné N. Horman; stepchildren: Mark R. (Heather) Staddon, Beth A. (Robert) Martin, and Kathy M. (John) Osburn; siblings: Paul Horman of Metropolis, IL and Lois Anderson of Streator, IL; 6 grandchildren; 7 step grandchildren; and 7 step great grandchildren; and former wife: Lavonne Horman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter: Camilla J. Horman. Charlie was a member at St. John's Lutheran Church in Covington, OH and was a founding member of the Northmont Rotary Club. He served his country in the Army and Air Force (Ohio Air National Guard). Charlie was a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine. During this time, he dedicated 35 years at a family practice, was a former Commander of the 178th Medical Squadron of Springfield, OH, and was an Ohio Air National Guard State Air Surgeon. A funeral service will be held at 12:00PM on Saturday, June 6, at Baird Funeral Home with Rev. Jonathan Schriber officiating. Interment will take place at Highland Cemetery, Covington. Visitation will be held from 10AM-12PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to: Brukner Nature Center 5995 Horseshoe Bend Rd., Troy, OH 45373, or St. John's Lutheran Church: 200 E. Bridge St., Covington, OH 45318. Friends may express their condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Piqua Daily Call from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.