SIDNEY — Elmira "Ellie" Sofia (Jarrett) Lentz, age 87, of Sidney, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at her home.

She was born Dec. 7, 1931, in Reading, Pennsylvania, to the late Percival and Elmira (Shade) Jarrett. Elmira was a member of the St. Jacob's Lutheran Church in Anna, Ohio. She married the love of her life, Harry W. Lentz, and they were married 39 years until his passing on June 5, 2002.

Elmira is survived by two sons, Jeffrey (Amy) Lentz, of Troy, and Timothy (Jeanne) Lentz, of Anna; three grandchildren, Alexandria (BJ) Cruey of Norwalk, Ohio, Jenna (Chet) Maurer, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Austin Lentz, of Anna; three great-grandchildren, Jackson, Aubrielle and Miriam, all of Norwalk; two stepgrandchildren, Brandon and Ryan.

She was preceded in death by brother, Richard Jarrett, of Reading, Pennsylvania.

Her greatest love was spending time with her family. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling. Wherever she went, she told the best stories and had the type of infectious laugh that would cheer up those around her. She was a member of the American Business Association, worked at the Traveler's Insurance in Dayton, worked at Stolle Corp in Sidney, was a homemaker, and assisted her husband on the family farm and Real Estate Business.

Family and friends may call Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Services will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at St. Jacob's Lutheran Church, 101 W. Main St., Anna, at 10 a.m. with Pastor David J. Eidson officiating. Viewing hours will be held one hour prior to services. Interment will follow at Pearl Cemetery.

Donations may be made in Elmira's honor to the American .

Arrangements for the Lentz family are in the care of Adams Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.