PIQUA — Elta Elliott, age 83, of Piqua went to be with the Lord at 2:14 AM on Sunday December 22, 2019 in her residence.

She was born in Hardin, OH on July 20, 1936 to the late Granville and Frances W. (Huffman) Littlejohn.

On November 26, 1954 in Richmond, IN, she married Ronald L. Elliott. He preceded her in death on January 25, 2012.

Elta is survived by one son and daughter-in-law: Dale and Kimberley Elliott, Troy, OH; one daughter and son-in-law: Cynthia A. and Dan Congdon, Piqua, OH; seven grandchildren: Matthew Reineke, Brad Reineke, Cassie Elliott, Bethany Stromenger, Andrew Elliott, Krissy Elliott and Jenny Elliott; 24 great grandchildren. Elta is also survived by a special caregiver Angela Lewis and a special friend Terry Reineke.

She was preceded in death by infant daughter: Diana Lynn; one son: Joseph G. Elliott; four brothers: Elwood Littlejohn, Elvin Littlejohn, Lester Littlejohn, and Edward Littlejohn; and one sister: Julia Elliott.

Elta was a member of the Pleasant View Missionary Church in Greenville, OH. She worked at McDonald's in Piqua for 18 years. Elta was also a loving homemaker. She loved to cook and ride motorcycles. Elta loved spending time with her family and grandchildren

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Friday December 27, 2019 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua with Lincoln Robinson and Brad Reineke co-officiating. Burial will follow in Honey Creek Cemetery, Christiansburg, OH. Family will receive friends Thursday 4-7 PM at the funeral home

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

