TROY — Emily Ann Karch, age 84, of Troy, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at SpringMeade Health Center.

She was born January 19, 1935 to the late Joseph O. & Lucille M. (Moffitt) Brown in Stryker, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her parents; grandson Nick Karch and sisters Marjorie Gallagher and Nancy Grundy. She will be missed and remembered by her loving husband James J. Karch of 60 years; sons Beau (Debbie) Karch of New York, NY, Brad Karch of Grove City and Barry (Amy) Karch of West Milton; grandchildren Lauren Karch and Andrea (Sean) Karch and granddaughter-in-law Deanna Karch.

Emily retired as a pharmacist from Kroger and was an attendant of the Hoffman United Methodist Church.

She also was an accomplished pianist and former organist at Hoffman UMC. Emily was an avid reader and bird watcher, loved the outdoors and fishing and enjoyed a long-time hobby of knitting and crocheting.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will be held in Arlington Cemetery, Brookville at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Milton-Union Public Library, 560 S. Main St, West Milton, OH 45383.

Online memories of Emily may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.