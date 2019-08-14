UNION — Emmit Maggert ,age 90 of Union ,passed away in his sleep at his home on Saturday, August 10, 2019.

He was the tenth born of eleven children to the late Forest and Alice (Hoover) Maggert on Dec 31,1928 in Union, Ohio.

Emmit was a graduate of Milton Union High School class of 1948. He served 8 years in Navy Reserves during the Korean conflict. In his early years he drove a milk truck hauling milk to the dairy. Emmit joined Harvey Hoke in 1960 to form H&M Construction where they built custom homes in Miami county.

In 1970 he received a pilots license. He loved flying and his last flight was in 2013.

Emmit was a member of the United Methodist Church in Union.

He and his wife Phyllis loved square dancing and appeared with the Hay Stompers in the early 1950s on WHIO TV, Channel 13. He is survived by children Rex (Marcia) Maggert of West Milton ,Cris Maggert of Union, Darrell Maggert of Union, Theresa (Rodney ) Kniess of Ludlow Falls, Grandchildren Ray (Jessica Benton) Maggert of Ludlow Falls ,Shelley ( Carl) Schoen of West Milton 11 great grand children, sister Grace Sanders of Bradford, nieces , nephews ,relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Phyllis Jean (Mason) Maggert. parents 9 brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday , August 15,2019 at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd, Englewood ) Interment will follow the service at Memorial park Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 5:00 to 7:00 at the funeral home.

If desired , memorial contributions may be made to United Methodist Church.

