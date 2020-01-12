SIDNEY — Erma I. Cool, age 90, of Sidney, formerly of Troy, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love, Sidney.

She was born April 3, 1929, in Miami County, to the late Oliver and Ida (Ortman) Wackler.

She married Verba L. Cool on June 26, 1948. He preceded her in death January 1996.

She is survived by her daughter and sons-in-law Neta & Randy Noll, and Steve Friend; grandchildren Christina (Chris) Turley, Matthew (Lindsey) Noll; great grandchildren Emmy & Alex Turley, Maxton Noll; brother and sister-in-law Herbert & Mary Sue Wackler.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Carol Jean Friend; brothers Harold, Carl, Ralph, Robert, Kenneth, and Marvin Wackler; sisters Helen Etherington, Glenna Baker, and Dorothy Musser.

A private service and burial to honor her life will be held by the family at a later date with interment at Miami Memorial Park, Covington.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Dorothy Love Life Care, c/o Ohio Living Foundation, 1001 Kingsmill Parkway, Columbus, Ohio, 43229, or the Covington Christian Church, 115 N. Pearl Street, Covington, Ohio 45359.

Online memories may be left for the family at www.jackson-sarver.com.