Eugene L. "Gene" Herold
PIQUA — Eugene L. "Gene" Herold, 74, of Piqua, passed away at 9:27 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Hospice of Miami County inpatient unit. He was born August 16, 1945 in Mansfield to the late Peter A. and Marie M. (Kvocsik) Herold. He married Gwen G. (Gardner) Herold on March 3, 1973 in Piqua, and she survives. They were married for a wonderful 47 years. Other survivors include one son, Christopher (Lisa) Heckaman of Vandalia; two daughters, Amy (Jim) Jennings of Perrysburg, and Jennifer (Shaun) Karn of Brighton, Michigan; 10 grandchildren, Seth (Nicole) Heckaman, Katelyn (Philip) Anderson, Rachel Heckaman, Meghan Jennings, Audrey (Joe) Staursky, Kelsey Jennings, Logan, Carson, Madison, and Brayden Karn; three great-grandchildren, Gracelynn, Kember, and Nora; and a sister, Virginia Ehrman of St. Petersburg, Florida. Mr. Herold worked as a field service engineer for over 25 years. He was a faithful member of the Troy First United Methodist Church and loved his church family, particularly his Sunday school group. Gene loved to fish, especially from his bass boat out on the water, and spending time with family, who were most important to him. A graveside service to honor his life will be held privately at Forest Hill Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are in care of Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Troy First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 110 W. Franklin St., Troy OH 45373 or to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy OH 45373. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.

Published in Piqua Daily Call from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-3161
May 28, 2020
Oh how I will miss our chats every other week.thanks for being such a sweet friend and good listener.we will all miss you.i will continue to look after Gwen♥
Elyse Popp
Friend
