WEST MILTON — Everett I. Dohrman, age 89, of West Milton, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Randall Residence, Tipp City.

He was born January 6, 1930 to the late Ralph & Ida (Cottrell) Dohrman in Ludlow Falls, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Don and Kathy.

He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Doris O. (Eikenberry) Dohrman of 65 years; children Pam McAdams (Don Mountjoy) of Blanchester and Duane (Diann) Dohrman of Ardmore, AL; 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Everett served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War and retired from NCR and General Motors.

He also loved gardening, fishing, and going mushroom hunting.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, West Milton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

