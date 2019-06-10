F. Joan Powell Wilkins Voorhis, age 85, of Troy, OH passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at her residence. She was born on September 28, 1933 in Miami County to the late Ralph and Helen (Cotrell) Powell.

Joan is survived by husband of 31 years: Dale Voorhis; daughters and son-in-law: Debra (Jim) Hudson of Piqua and Brenda Wilkins of Troy; son and daughter-in-law: Rick (Karen) Wilkins of Casstown; stepdaughters: Cindy (Mark) Tilly of Sunset, LA. And Grace Janine Stonerock of Vienna, VA.; brother: Jerry Powell of Troy; grandchildren: Mandi, Ben, Lauren, Margaret, Jack, Zack and Kim. In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her first husband: Harold Wilkins; and brother: James Powell.

Joan was a member of Richards Chapel United Methodist Church. She retired from Hobart Corporation after 22 years of service. Joan was also employed at Uhlman's. She was involved in Campfire Leadership and the Troy Senior Citizens Center. Joan volunteered at Richards Chapel Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen.

Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy with Pastor David Richey officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Creek Cemetery in Bradford, OH. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.