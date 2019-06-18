BRADFORD — Florence Elizabeth Rapp, age 87 of Bradford and formerly of Covington, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 in Newberry Township, Miami County.

Florence was born in Concord Township, Miami County on November 24, 1931 to the (late) Jesse and Lydia (Brumbaugh) Rapp and was baptized into the Old Order German Baptist Church on May 2, 1948.

Preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Daniel Cook; one infant brother, John Rapp; one sister and brother-in-law, Edith (William) Diehl; half brothers and sisters-in-law and sisters and brothers-in-law: Irvin (Glenna) Rapp, Hester (Theodore) Sell, Levi (Frances) Rapp, Melvin (Anna) Rapp, Helen (James) Fisher, Wilbur (Gladys) Rapp, Homer (Helen) Rapp, and infant, Raymond Rapp.

Florence is survived by uncle and aunt, Ezra (Martha) Brumbaugh and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 10:30 AM Thursday at the Old Order German Baptist Church, Covington. Interment Highland Cemetery, Covington. Visitation will be held at the church 2 – 9 PM Wednesday.

Arrangements in care of Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington.