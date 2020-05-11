Floretta F. Huffman, 89, passed on to her eternal home Friday, May 8,2020. Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. Private funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in the Vernon Funeral Home, Urbana, Ohio. In addition, Live Stream will be available on the Vernon Funeral Home Facebook page at 12:45 p.m. Burial will follow in Rosedale Cemetery, Conover, Ohio.



