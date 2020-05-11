Floretta F. Huffman
Floretta F. Huffman, 89, passed on to her eternal home Friday, May 8,2020. Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. Private funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in the Vernon Funeral Home, Urbana, Ohio. In addition, Live Stream will be available on the Vernon Funeral Home Facebook page at 12:45 p.m. Burial will follow in Rosedale Cemetery, Conover, Ohio.

Published in Piqua Daily Call from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
