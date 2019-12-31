BRADFORD — Floyd Allen Spurgeon, age 71 of Bradford, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at his home.

Floyd was born in Troy on September 2, 1948 to the (late) Floyd C. & Mildred Iola (Berry) Spurgeon; graduate of Bradford High School; an US Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam Era; retired with 40+ years from Emerson Climate Technologies, Sidney; member of the AMVETS Post #66, Covington; loved to watch western and horror movies; enjoyed gardening, fishing, mushroom hunting, tractor pull, and going to auctions, and loved family gatherings and playing cards.

Preceded in death by his parents; and four brothers, Ronald, Larry, Dennis, & Bill Spurgeon.

Floyd is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Elizabeth (Ostendorf) Spurgeon; three children, Kathleen & Glenn Wheat of Piqua, Jason & Melissa Spurgeon of Bradford, Casey & Danielle Spurgeon of Bradford; seven grandchildren, Brittany & Austin Palmer, Cody Allen Wheat, Colton Allen Spurgeon, Fenix Carter Spurgeon, Hurley James Spurgeon, Boston Ray Spurgeon, & Lincoln Allen Spurgeon; three great-grandchildren, Audrey, Owen, & Caroline Palmer; four brothers, Thomas Gene & Cathy Spurgeon of Piqua, Randy Spurgeon of Covington, Kevin & Daris Spurgeon of Piqua, Martin & Sandy Spurgeon of Shelby, OH; four sisters, Lou Ann & David Gill of Russia, Norma & John Pittman of Marion, OH, Trudy Phipps of Piqua, Christina & Charlie Thompson of Marion, OH; nieces; nephews, other relatives and friends.

Celebration of Life and Gather of Family and Friends, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford and will be 1:00 – 4:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the AMVETS Post #66.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.